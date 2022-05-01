Curfew for Eid, Akshaya Tritiya in MP's Khargone After Ram Navami Violence

Sources told The Quint that when the procession was being taken out, people allegedly belonging to the Muslim community took objection to the music being played in the celebratory march, following which the matter escalated and stone pelting began.

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday said that over 44 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered and 148 arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

Further, a day after the communal unrest on Ram Navami, the local administration on 11 April undertook a demolition drive in areas where the violence had erupted.

Sixteen houses and 29 shops, mostly owned by members of the Muslim community, were demolished by the administration, citing their involvement in the clashes as the reason.