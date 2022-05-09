Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-667 Result to Be Out Soon, Prize Rs 75,00,000
Kerala Lottery Win Win W-667 Result: To be out today, 9 May 2022 at 3:00 pm
The Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme that is organised by the Government of Kerala. The lottery department of the Government of Kerala established it in 1967. The Kerala Lottery Win Win W-667 Winners List is expected to be out today, on Monday, 9 May 2022 at 3:00 pm. The ones who are participating in the lottery draw are requested to keep checking the official website www.keralalotteries.com. The website contains all the latest updates about the result time.
The Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W-667 Winners List is most likely to be out today at sharp 3:00 pm. The ones participating in the draw should keep a close eye on the website to know if they have won the lottery.
They will also get to know other details such as prize money from the official website.
The official website, www.keralalotteries.com, contains all the latest details and updates for the players participating in the draw.
Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W-667 Prizes
Here is a list of the prize money that the players should take a look at before the Kerala Lottery Win Win W-667 Winners list is announced at 3:00 pm :
First prize – Rs 75,00,000.
Second prize – Rs 5,00,000.
Third prize – Rs 1,00,000.
Fourth prize – Rs 5,000.
Fifth prize – Rs 2,000.
Sixth prize – Rs 1,000.
Now, the players have to wait till 3:00 pm today, Monday, 9 May 2022 to know if they have won the lottery.
It is also important to note that a complete PDF of the daily winners will be released at 4:00 pm.
Kerala Lottery Result: How To Check Win Win W-667 Result List
Here are a few steps that the lottery draw participants need to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W-667 Result once it is officially released:
Go to the official website www.keralalotteries.com
Click on the option that states the latest lottery draw result on the website
The Kerala Win Win Lottery Result File will be listed
Click on the View option at the side of the lottery name
A PDF will open on the screen stating all the Kerala Win Win W-667 Winners
The ones who will win the lottery can check the official website, www.keralalotteries.com, as it contains all the information and the process that needs to be followed by the winners to claim their prizes.
