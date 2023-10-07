Kerala Lottery Result, 7 October: Karunya KR 622 Out, First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakhs

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 622 on Saturday, 7 October 2023, at 3 pm. Participants who bought the lottery tickets and were eagerly waiting to check the list of lucky winners must visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. You can go through the live results and the latest announcements about the lottery draw on the site to stay informed.
Concerned participants should note that they can download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 622 on Saturday, 7 October 2023, after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the result PDF on its official website - keralalotteries.com for all interested people who want to take a proper look at the winners. Anybody can download the PDF online.
As per the details mentioned on the official schedule, the Karunya KR lottery draw results are announced every Saturday by the department. Participants will get to know about any changes in the result date via the site.
The lottery draws prize money, result time, and rules are mentioned on the homepage of the website. You must go through the details before buying the tickets and make sure to follow all the rules announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Today, 7 October 2023: Prize List
The Kerala lottery today for Karunya KR 622 prize money for Saturday, 7 October 2023, is here:
First Prize Money: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 500
Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Karunya KR 622 PDF
Let's go through the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 622 PDF on Saturday, 7 October 2023:
Browse through keralalotteries.com for the lottery result section.
Tap on the option that states Kerala lottery Karunya KR 622 under the result section.
Once the PDF opens on your screen, you can check the lottery ticket numbers beside each prize and verify them with your ticket.
Click on the download option to save a soft copy of the result PDF.
Take a printout of the Karunya KR result for your reference.kera
