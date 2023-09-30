Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 621 on 30 Sep: Prize Money & Winner Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today on 30 September 2023: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 621 has officially been declared for Saturday, 30 September 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department will release the complete result of the Karunya KR 621 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.
Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the Kerala Lottery Result PDF from the aforementioned website to check all the details like winning amount, winner names, and more.
For Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, click here.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 621: Prize Money Details
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 621 on Saturday, 30 September 2023.
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Result Today
Follow below steps to check the result of Kerala lottery Karunya KR 617 on Saturday, 02 September 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 621 against the draw date of 30/09/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
