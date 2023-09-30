Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 621 on 30 Sep: Prize Money & Winner Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today on 30 September 2023: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 621 has officially been declared for Saturday, 30 September 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will release the complete result of the Karunya KR 621 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the Kerala Lottery Result PDF from the aforementioned website to check all the details like winning amount, winner names, and more.

