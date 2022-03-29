Dileep Sexual Assault Case: Kerala HC Denies Bail to Main Accused Pulsar Suni

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 29 March, denied bail to the prime accused in the 2017 actor assault case in which actor Dileep is also an accused. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan denied the relief to Sunil NS also known as 'Pulsar Suni', who is the main accused in the case.

The court dismissed his plea for regular bail, saying it cannot be granted at this stage. The detailed order is not yet available.

The actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of 17 February 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.