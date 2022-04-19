HC Dismisses Actor Dileep's Plea To Quash Murder Conspiracy Case Against Him

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 19 April, declined to quash the FIR accusing actor Dileep and others of conspiring to threaten and kill the officials probing the 2017 actor assault case.

Dileep in his plea had asked the court to either quash the case against him, or direct the investigation to be handed over to the CBI. He had alleged that the FIR accusing murder conspiracy was an outcome of a personal animosity against the actor as all his family members have been implicated in it.

A bench led by Justice Ziyad Rahman AA delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The Crime Branch, represented by Director General of Prosecutions (DGP) TA Shaji and Additional Public Prosecutor P Narayanan had argued that the alleged utterances by the accused of threatening to harm the officials indicated what was in their mind and was a “manifestation” of their agreement or conspiracy.