Kerala Gold Scam: 3 More Arrested, Sivasankar Questioned for Hours

Three more persons were arrested by the customs department in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling controversy. They were allegedly involved in delivering the gold to traders.

Jalal, a native of Ernakulam, Muhammad Shafi and Hamjad Ali from Malappuram were taken into custody on Tuesday.

The NIA had on 10 July registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act naming Sarith, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed and Sandeep Nair. Another person, Rameez from Malappuram had also been taken into judicial custody by the Customs (Preventive) Department.

Jalal, also wanted in another gold smuggling case, has been closely linked with Rameez.

The controversy came to light on 5 July, when customs officials at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala seized around 30 kilograms of gold, worth Rs 13.5 crore from an air cargo addressed to the United Arab Emirates Consulate. The smuggling racket has turned into a political controversy.