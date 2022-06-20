Hijab-Clad Student Secures 2nd Rank in Karnataka PU Examinations

A Muslim hijab-wearing student earned the second rank in the Pre-University (PU) Examinations in Karnataka, a state where girls are restricted from wearing a religious attire to educational institutions.

Ilham, a student of St Aloysius School, Mangalore, secured 597 marks out of 600, in the Science stream and wishes to pursue a career in clinical psychology. Anisha Mallya, from the same college, came second in the commerce stream by securing 595 marks.

"I couldn't believe it when my relatives called to tell me that I had bagged the second rank. I was overjoyed when I saw that I had scored 597 out of 600," Ilham told the Mangalorean.

The student added that she will pursue her higher education at the Yenepoya Deemed to be University.