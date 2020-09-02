Hours After HC Order, Kafeel Khan Freed From Jail Late at Night

Khan was arrested on the night of 30 January with assistance from the Mumbai Police at the airport when arrived in the city to attend anti-CAA protests. Quoting Dr Kafeel Khan’s speech from 12 December 2019 at Aligarh Muslim University, on the basis of which he was detained, the court, on Tuesday, said:

“A complete reading of the speech prima facie does not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence. It also no where threatens peace and tranquility of the city of Aligarh. The address gives a call for national integrity and unity among the citizens. The speech also deprecates any kind of violence. It appears that the district magistrate had selective reading and selective mention for few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent.”