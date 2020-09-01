‘We Hugged & Cried’: Dr Kafeel’s Kin on HC Ordering His Release

“There is no other good news like it,” said Dr Kafeel Khan’s brother Adil Khan on the judgment by Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 1 September, which revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against Khan and ordered his immediate release.

The judgment has come after over seven months of Dr Kafeel Khan being imprisoned in Mathura jail in connection to a speech that he gave over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in December last year.



His family, which has gone through immense trauma and mental stress, expressed its happiness over the order.