‘Just Want the Body’: Father of J&K Hyderpora Encounter Victim on Exhumation

It was 9:15 pm in the evening on Monday when Mohammad Latief Magrey reached his home at Gool Gulabgarh in the Ramban district of Jammu. Travelling 260 km back and forth between Ramban and Srinagar has now become a frequent exercise for Magrey, whose son, Amir, was killed last year during a controversial gunfight in Hyderpora, Srinagar.

Four persons died in the gunbattle, which triggered massive protests in Kashmir. The families of the three slain individuals denied the police claim that their kin were militants or militant associates.

The police had initially buried all the four men, including a Pakistani militant, at a distant burial site in Handwara in north Kashmir. But the eruption of furious protests drew widespread media attention, forcing the government to agree to exhume the bodies of Altaf Ahmad, the owner of the building where the encounter took place, and his tenant Dr Mudasir Gull, who ran a real estate business inside the building.