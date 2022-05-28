Exhume Body of Third Person Killed in Hyderpora Encounter: J&K High Court

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday, 27 May, ordered the Union Territory's administration to exhume the body of Amir Magrey, one of the four suspected militants killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Hyderpora on 15 November last year.

The court said that the government had "arbitrarily" refused the request of Margey's father regarding the body's exhumation since he was a resident of a remote village in Jammu called Gool, and "did not have much say in the Valley," The Indian Express reported.

The four suspects were killed during the encounter and allegedly buried in a hurry by the police in a place called Handwara, around 70 km away from Srinagar.

The families of three of the four suspects had contested the claims of the police that the deceased persons were militants.