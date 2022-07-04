Journalist Zubair Brought to UP After FIR Over Calling Seers 'Hate Mongers'

All three religious leaders mentioned in the tweet have been booked in hate speech cases over the past few months for making inflammatory statements about Muslims.

Mahant Bajrang Muni had allegedly threatened to kidnap and rape Muslim women during a rally on 2 April. Muni was arrested over the incident but was provided bail on 24 April. After being released, he said that he had no regrets, and argued that he had made the statements to protect Hindu women.

Swami Anand Swaroop, a member of the Dharam Sansad core committee was one of the key organisers of the Prayagraj Dharam Sansad event, where there were multiple instances of hate speech and calls for anti-Muslim violence.

A notice was also issued to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati by the Ghaziabad police, for his statement supporting ex-Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.