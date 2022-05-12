J&K’s Rohingya Families Torn Apart as Arrests, Detentions Grow

On a hot summer afternoon in Jammu, Mohammad Abdullah sold his cooler worth Rs 5,000 for just about Rs 500. He is a Rohingya Muslim who has been living in Jammu & Kashmir after fleeing Myanmar in 2009 at the age of 23.

Abdullah fled Myanmar so that his children could lead a life without persecution due to their religious identity. The Buddhist-controlled Myanmar army has subjected the Rohingya to widespread arson, rape, and mass murder.