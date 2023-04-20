Five Soldiers Killed in Terror Attack on Army Vehicle in J&K's Poonch: Officials

Five soldiers were killed after an army vehicle was ambushed in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir, with the assailants taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility, officials said on Thursday, 20 April, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," the Northern Command Headquarters said in a statement.

They further added that one more soldier was seriously injured in the incident and was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri.