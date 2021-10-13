J&K Politics Witnesses a Silent but Big Churn Amid Civilian Killings

In Jammu & Kashmir’s larger political arena, two new trends are materialising, which will decide the outcomes of the current power jostling. First, the PDP seems to be spearheading a kind of political mobilisation that is increasingly putting it on a collision course with the BJP. Mehbooba Mufti prefers going hammer and tongs after the Central government over policy measures that are being steamrolled into the region and are demonstrably unpopular. The party has called the BJP a ‘modern version’ of the East India Company.

The PDP has slammed the Modi government for its persecution of journalists in Jammu & Kashmir and recently solicited the intervention of the Press Council of India to address the issue. It has denounced the government for subjecting public employees to new strictures spelt out via communications issued by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The PDP recently blamed the Centre for the deteriorating security situation in the Valley as around seven civilian killings took place within the span of just five days.