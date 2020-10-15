Here’s What the Gupkar Declaration 2.0 Aims to Achieve in J&K

All regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are set to meet at the residence of National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday, 15 October, to sign the ‘Gupkar Declaration II’. The meeting will be held to discuss the way forward for J&K after its special status was revoked in 2019 and will also be attended by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Mufti, who was released from detention after 14 months on Wednesday, 14 October, met NC leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, accepting the invitation.