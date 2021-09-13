Lava Is Building in Kashmir & It’ll Take Us Down: Farooq Abdullah

In an exclusive interview, the former Chief Minister and patriarch of Kashmiri politics told author and columnist David Devadas that pro-India voices could be squeezed between rigging and public rage.

Stooped now, and slightly ashen, Farooq Abdullah, chairman of the National Conference, shows signs of his almost 84 years. But his voice and his mind remain robust, and he goes through a day without needing to rest in the afternoon.

“Come, Omar,” he calls firmly as he stands before half-a-dozen steps to a marriage hall. “I’m coming, behind you,” his son responds, but quickly steps forward to support Farooq’s climb when the latter asserts, “I need your hand.”

Each has the other’s hand, quite firmly. Twenty years after Omar’s sehra-bandi as successor, father and son stand shoulder-to-shoulder — as leaders of their party, of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and of the country — and clearly have a neat and comfortable working arrangement. Each has an independent mind, takes separate stands, but supports the other.