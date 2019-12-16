Jamia Protests Spill Over to BHU, AMU, TISS Mumbai, Hyd & Kolkata

One hundred and seventy two students, staff, and faculty at IIM Bangalore have written an open letter to Prime Minister protesting against the repression of students protesting CAA.



The letter states, “We call upon you to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law. Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic's founding. We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility.”

Students at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, joined the protest across campuses in the country on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia and AMU.

A poster issued by IISc students read: "Call for a protest gathering at the public university most dear to successive Indian governments of the country."

"We refuse to work when we no longer know what we are working for. To work in this climate for a government that not only threatens us with de-citizenship but also dehumanises us when we try to raise our voice, is to submit ourselves to enslavement," a student leading the protest said, according to PTI.