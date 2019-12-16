Jamia Aftermath: Protests at DU, Students Allege Violence by ABVP

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Monika Bhardwaj, was quoted by PTI as saying that some students were stopping others from taking exams and police were there keeping a watch. The officer also added that no student was detained and that they did not use force on anyone.

Some students, however, slammed the police for not being able to protect them from being beaten up allegedly by those belonging to the ABVP.

“The worst part is when you question the police, they are somehow justifying their (those from the ABVP) violence. I don’t know why, but they are like ‘if you were protesting, that’s what the they (those from the ABVP) will do.’ What kind of a statement is that?” another student on campus told The Quint.