Demolition Drive 'Attack on Poor': Maken; Also 'Selective', Adds Brinda Karat

Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken, who led a party delegation to north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Thursday, 21 April, said the demolition drive by the city's civic body "should not be seen from the prism of religion," and called it "an attack on poor people."

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat said that while Maken was right in calling it "anti-poor," this drive was also "selective" and targeted a particular community.

An anti-encroachment drive had been initiated in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, four days after clashes had broken out between two communities in the area on Hanuman Jayanti.

A Congress delegation comprising 15 leaders such as Maken, MP Shakti Singh Gohil, and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, visited Jahangirpuri on Thursday.

They were stopped by the police from going to the area where the anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the North MCD. Maken cited MCD rules and said it was illegal to carry out the anti-encroachment drive without giving a notice.