'Forcing Myself to Believe...': Brother of Hyderabad Man Killed in Russia War

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 7 March, registered a case and launched raids against several agents allegedly involved in 'trafficking' Indians to Russia.

More than 10 locations were raided on Thursday evening in a number of cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Thiruvananthapuram. The CBI has also named Baba Vlogs founder Faisal Khan in the case.

Several suspects have been detained for questioning and incriminating evidence, including Rs 50 lakh in cash and electronic devices, seized from multiple locations, The Financial Express reported.

The alleged job scam came to the limelight after the family of Hyderabad resident Mohammad Sufiyan urged the Centre in February to bring him back from Russia. According to them, Sufiyan was among 21 Indian nationals who paid Rs 3 lakh to Baba Vlogs to get them employed in the country.

Earlier this week, a video was uploaded on social media in which seven men from Punjab and Haryana, all in their early 20s, claimed that they had been deceived into fighting for Russia.

Owaisi had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in February highlighting the issue of Indians "fraudulently" being made to join the Russian Army.