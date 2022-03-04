PM Modi Talks to Ukraine Evacuees, Slams Medical Education Under Prev Govts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 3 March, interacted with students who returned to India from war-ridden Ukraine, in Varanasi.

"You have had to go through an experience like this in your lifetime, at such a young age, that too away from the country, and alone. I can imagine what sort of mental suffering you must have had to go through. Despite difficulties, the government is now actively evacuating students," PM Modi said to the students.

"Our country should be strong, the solution to all these difficulties is in that. I believe that if our country had proper availability and arrangement of medical education since the beginning, you all would not have had to go out," he told them, taking a jibe at the previous governments.

A student sitting in the gathering told the prime minister, "We had left all hope that we would be able to return to India. Our flights had been cancelled. When the Indian embassy and the government started evacuating people, we got new hope. All thanks to the Indian government... I don't think without the help of the Indian government, we would have been able to come back safely."