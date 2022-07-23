Over 40% of Indian STEM Graduates are Women – But What About Jobs?

According to The Equality Equation: Advancing the Participation of Women and Girls in STEM, a World Bank report that provides a rich overview of global patterns of gender gaps in STEM education, merely 18% of girls enrolled at the tertiary level are pursuing studies in the field of STEM, as compared to 35% of boys. Women, in fact, account for only 33% of researchers, 22% of professionals working in artificial intelligence and 28% of engineering students across the world. This is the case despite repeated global calls for increasing women’s representation in the STEM workforce.

The scenario, however, is much better in India, with nearly 43% of STEM graduates being women, as opposed to other developed nations like the United States, Canada, and the UK, where there are fewer women – 34%, 31% and 38%, respectively – studying STEM at the tertiary level. As per the annual All India survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report, which indicates enrolment in undergraduate, Master and PhD-level programmes, the number of women in India who have opted for STEM courses has increased from 10,02,707 in 2017-18 to 10,56,095 in 2019-2020.