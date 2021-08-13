After Alerting Twitter, NCPCR Seeks Action Against Rahul From Instagram

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi went on to accuse the social media site of “colluding” with the Narendra Modi-led government and aiding in “stifling of democracy”.

She tweeted, “Is Twitter following its own policy for the suspension of Congress leaders’ accounts or the Modi government’s? Why hadn’t it locked the account of SC commission that had tweeted similar photos before any of our leaders did?”

The party had earlier on Wednesday posted screenshots of a message received on their account, which showed that the social media platform had taken the said action because the account had "violated Twitter rules regarding publishing or posting other people's private information without their express authorisation and permission".