India Ranks Second in Terms of Legal Demand for Content Removal: Twitter

Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday, 14 June, said that it received largest source of government requests from the Indian government, for the period of July to December 2020 – accounting for 25 percent of the global volume.

Twitter in a blog post said that India ranks second in terms of the volume of legal demands for content removal after Japan.

"India is the single largest source of government information requests, accounting for 25% of the global volume and 15% of the global accounts specified. The second-highest volume of information requests originated from the US, comprising 22% of global information requests," the company said in a blog post.