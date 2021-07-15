India Ranks Second in Terms of Legal Demand for Content Removal: Twitter
Twitter said that India ranks second in terms of the volume of legal demands for content removal after Japan.
Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday, 14 June, said that it received largest source of government requests from the Indian government, for the period of July to December 2020 – accounting for 25 percent of the global volume.
Twitter in a blog post said that India ranks second in terms of the volume of legal demands for content removal after Japan.
"India is the single largest source of government information requests, accounting for 25% of the global volume and 15% of the global accounts specified. The second-highest volume of information requests originated from the US, comprising 22% of global information requests," the company said in a blog post.
It is worthy noting that at least 94% of the total global volume of legal demands originated from Japan, India, Russia, Turkey, and South Korea.
From July to December 2020, Twitter received 38,524 global legal demands to remove content specifying 1,31,933 accounts . The platform withheld or otherwise removed some or all of the reported content in response to 29 percent of these legal demands.
"Although there was a 9% decrease in the number of legal demands Twitter received, compared to the previous reporting period, these requests sought removal of content from the largest number of accounts ever in a single reporting period," Twitter added.
According to Reuters, accounts of 199 verified journalists and news outlets from around the world were subject to 361 legal demands. This means a 26% increase in these requests since the previous reporting period.
"Our goal is to improve these numbers over time, taking enforcement action on violative content before it's even viewed," Twitter said.
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.