How the Coronavirus Lockdown Was Imposed & Why This is Important

With coronavirus cases in India steadily increasing on a daily basis, the whole country is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown till the end of 14 April.

Despite the release of guidelines by the Centre about the lockdown, a lot of things aren’t entirely clear. The Quint will be trying to help you with the answers to your questions about the lockdown, from what you can or can’t do, to what you can do if the police are being overzealous.

In this set of FAQs, we explain how the lockdown has been imposed – whether it’s by the Centre or the state governments, and what you need to watch out for as a result.

NOTE: In addition to these FAQs, you can find our summaries and the full text of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Guidelines, including what shops will be open and what essential services will continue to function, here.