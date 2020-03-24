MHA’s Guidelines for 21-Day Lockdown: Here’s All You Need to Know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, 24 March, said that from 12 am onward, the entire country will be on lockdown for 21 days and appealed to every citizen to not step out of their houses for the time period.
Consequently, the home ministry issued guidelines regarding the lockdown. Here’s all you need to know:
- All transport services, including road, rail and air services, will remain suspended during the lockdown period.
- Executive Magistrates will be deployed by District Magistrate to enforce the lockdown.
- Hospitals, nursing homes, police, fire stations, ATMs will continue to work.
- Fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open.
- Banks, insurance offices, print and electronic media will also remain open.
- Not more than 20 people permitted during funerals.
- Hospitality services and educational institutions will remain suspended during the period. However, hotels, homestays, lodges and motels accommodating people stranded due to the lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew have been exempted.
- Government offices, autonomous institutions, public corporations, commercial, private, industrial establishments shall remain closed.
- Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, the treasury, certain public utilities, disaster management, power, warning agencies, state police, home guards, fire and emergency services, district administration, and Municipal bodies (only staff required for essential services) have been exempted from the lockdown.
- Punishment for not abiding by with government directive or making false alarm may result in imprisonment up to one year.
- Making false claims to get any relief during lockdown may result in imprisonment for up to two years.
Here’s a copy of the guidelines, reproduced in full:
(With inputs from PTI )