What are the Penalties for Violating Modi’s Coronavirus Lockdown?

On Tuesday, 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire country would be going into lockdown to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis for the next 21 days.

The lockdown has been put in place using an order under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an order to the Centre, as well as all State/Union Territory governments to take effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India.

As part of the order, the NDMA has issued guidelines to the Centre/State/UT governments with directions for strict implementation. These guidelines have listed out the penalties for violation of the lockdown, as per the Disaster Management Act - which also include spreading fake news about the coronavirus pandemic.