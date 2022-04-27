'Cannot Compare Bible, Quran With Bhagavad Gita': Karnataka Education Minister

Reacting to the news, Education Minister BC Nagesh told the media, "The conduct of the school is in violation of the Karnataka Education Act. Religious matters cannot be taught in schools."

He added, "Many complain that the BJP breaks the society based on religion. Where did all this go now? Even public intellectuals are silent. They all speak only when it comes to Bhagavad Gita or Tipu Sultan. Why is nobody talking about Bible now?"

Nagesh has reportedly issued a notice seeking action against the school, and urged Block Education Officers (BEOs) to inspect all Christian institutions to monitor similar practices.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Archbishop Machado said, "The institutions run by other religious sects also give religious instructions, based on their sacred books. It is extremely unfair to target only the Christian Institutions, and whatever good is being done is labelled as "for conversion".