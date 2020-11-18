How to Download Aadhaar Card Through Face Authentication

An Aadhaar card is a necessity to avail government welfare facilities in India. This 12 digit unique number acts as a proof of address identity for an individual.

Recently, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UADAI) launched a new "Order Aadhaar Card" service which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on a PVC card by paying nominal charges.

Once you enroll for an Aadhaar card by visiting any Aadhaar centre, bank or post office, you can download and print your card by using the enrolment ID issued to you.

UIDAI has introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders through which you can download Aadhaar card online through the official website of UIDAI by face authentication.