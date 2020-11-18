How to Download Aadhaar Card Through Face Authentication
If you have forgotten or lost your Aadhaar card, you can use this methoddownload an e-copy.
An Aadhaar card is a necessity to avail government welfare facilities in India. This 12 digit unique number acts as a proof of address identity for an individual.
Recently, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UADAI) launched a new "Order Aadhaar Card" service which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on a PVC card by paying nominal charges.
Once you enroll for an Aadhaar card by visiting any Aadhaar centre, bank or post office, you can download and print your card by using the enrolment ID issued to you.
UIDAI has introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders through which you can download Aadhaar card online through the official website of UIDAI by face authentication.
How to Download Aadhaar Card via Face Authentication
- Log in to UIDAI website.
- Click on the option 'Get Aadhaar Card' .
- You need to find the option of face authentication under the Aadhaar Card section.
- Before selecting the 'Face Authentication' option, you need to enter your mobile number and CAPTCHA.
- Now you need to verify your face through the authentication process.
- UIDAI will automatically click your picture after clicking on OK.
- Once your photo is clicked and verified, you can successfully download your Aadhaar Card.
Check here for all the other ways that you can download your Aadhaar card.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.