An Aadhaar card is a necessity to avail government welfare facilities in India. This 12 digit unique number acts as a proof of address identity for an individual. The card acts as a proof of address and identity for an individual. Once you enroll for an Aadhaar card by visiting any Aadhaar center, bank or post office, you can download and print your card by using the enrollment ID issued to you.How to Download your Aadhaar Card using your Aadhaar NumberIf you would like to download and print your Aadhaar card online, you need to follow the steps below:1. Visit the office UIDAI website- uidai.gov.in2. Click on "Download Aadhaar" option from My Aadhaar option or visit the link https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/3. Select the option titled "Aadhaar" option under "I Have" section.4. Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Number. Click on "I want a masked Aadhaar" option if you want to download a Masked Aadhaar.5. Enter the captcha verification code and click on "Send OTP". You will receive a one time password on your registered mobile number.6. Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.7. Complete the survey and click "Verify and Download" to download an electronic copy if your Aadhaar card.Steps to Download e-Aadhaar Card by Virtual IDDownloading your Aadhaar card through a virtual ID is a new feature on the UIDAI's portal for Aadhaar download. Follow the steps below to know how to download your Aadhaar card using your virtual ID for free.1. Visit UIDAI's online portal2. Click on the option titled "Download Aadhaar"3. Select the option title "Virtual ID (VID) under the "I HAVE" section.4. Enter your Virtual ID, full name, pin code and security code. The pin code needs to be the same as the registered address on your Aadhaar card.5. Click on "Send OTP" to generate an OTP. The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.6. The Aadhaar card will be downloaded on your system.Electronic Aadhaar card are password protected PDF files when downloaded. To open the file, enter the first four letters of your name in capital and your year of birth.Example- if your name is Akshay and your year of birth is 1990, your Aadhaar card pdf password would be AKSH1990.e-Aadhaar Card Download by Using Enrollment Number (EID)If you have lost or not received your Aadhaar card yet or have forgotten your Aadhaar card number, you can still download your Aadhaar card by entering your Aadhaar Enrollment Number (EID). The EID is a 14 digit number which is displayed on the enrollment/acknowledgement receipt provided to you when registering for your Aadhaar card.Follow the steps below to know how to download an electronic copy of your Aadhaar card using your EID:1. Visit uidai.gov.in2. Click on "Download Aadhaar" option.3. You will be re-directed to eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in4. Enter your 14 digit EID and 14 digit time and date values as displayed on the acknowledgement receipt provided to you.5. Enter your full name, pin code and the image captcha code.6. Click on "Request OTP" to generate an OTP. You will recieve an OTP on your registered mobile number.7. Press "Confirm" button.8. Enter the OTP and click on the "Download Aadhaar" option.9. A pdf file of your Aadhaar card will be downloaded on your system.Steps for Aadhaar Card Download by Name and Date of BirthIf you do not remember your Aadhaar number or EID, you can also download an electronic copy of your Aadhaar card using your name and date of birth. Follow the steps below to know how to download using this method:1. Visit Aadhaar website: resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid2. Enter your full name and either your registered e-mail ID or mobile number and the security code3. Click the “Send OTP” button4. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on the “Verify OTP” button5. A message will appear on the screen informing the Aadhaar number is sent to your registered mobile number6. On Getting your Aadhaar enrolment number on your mobile, visit the e-Aadhaar page on the official UIDAI website7. Click “I have Aadhaar” option8. Enter Aadhaar enrolment number, full name, pin code, image captcha9. Click “Request OTP”. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.10. Enter the OTP and click on “Download Aadhaar” to download a PDF version of your Aadhaar card to your system.How to Download e-Aadhaar from DigiLocker AccountDigiLocker is a cloud-based platform where select registered organisations can provide electronic copies into "digital lockers" allotted to citizens. DigilLocker has partnered with UIDAI to link an individuals DigiLocker account with their Aadhaar card.Follow the steps below to know how to download your Aadhaar card from DigiLocker:1. Login to your DigiLocker account https://digilocker.gov.in/2. Click on “Sign In” button and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number3. Click on ‘Verify’ to get ‘OTP’4. Enter the OTP received on your mobile number5. Click ‘Verify OTP’6. ‘Issued Document’ page appears. Download ‘e-Aadhaar’ using ‘Save’ icon. A PDF version of your Aadhaar card will be downloaded on your system.Aadhaar Card Download FAQ: Validity, Software Requirement1. Can Aadhaar be downloaded even if my mobile number is not registered with UIDAI?No, your Aadhaar cannot be downloaded if your mobile number is not registered with UIDAI.2. What is a Masked Aadhaar Card?This is the latest option for the citizens to mask their Aadhaar cards in downloaded e-Aadhaar in which the first 8 digits are replaced with characters like ‘XXXX-XXXX’ and only shows the last four digits of the Aadhaar number.3. Is Umang App compatible with both IOS and Android devices for downloading Aadhaar Cards?Yes, Umang APP is compatible with both IOS and Android devices for downloading Aadhaar Cards.4. Aadhaar Card and e-Aadhaar are considered the same thing?Yes, Aadhaar Card and e-Aadhaar are equally valid. Aadhaar Card is sent to the applicants through the post from UIDAI whereas e-Aadhaar applicants have to download it through UIDAI’s website.5. What is the validity of my downloaded Aadhaar Card?The Aadhaar card is valid for life.6. What is “Order Aadhaar Reprint” Service?UIDAI has launched a new service “Order Aadhaar Reprint” for the citizens in case their Aadhaar card is misplaced or lost and can reprint the Aadhaar letter by paying the nominal charges. This service is also available for the applicants who have not registered their mobile numbers via Non-Registered/Alternate Mobile number.7. What are the charges to be paid for “Order Aadhaar Reprint”?An applicant has to pay a charge of Rs. 50/- (inclusive of GST and speed post charges) for “Order Aadhaar Reprint”.8. From where do I download the m-Aadhaar App?The m-Aadhaar app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.9. Does the online downloaded Aadhaar letter have the same validity as that of original?Yes, the online downloaded Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar) letter has the same validity as that of the original.10. What supporting software needed to open e-Aadhaar?The supporting software needed to open e-Aadhaar is 'Adobe Reader'.