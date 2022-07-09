Eid al-Adha 2022: History, & Significance of Animal Sacrifice on Bakrid

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid is one of the most important and auspicious festivals of Muslims all around the world. It is known by different names such as Eid Qurbaan, Id-ul-Adha, Feast of Sacrifice, Greater Eid, Qurban Bayarami, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-al-Kabeer, Eid-ul-Zuha, and Bakrid. The Bakra Eid 2022 will be celebrated on different dates around the world. This year India will observe the Bakrid on Sunday, 10 July 2022. The day before Eid is called Arafah or Arafat. India will observe Arafat day 2022 on Saturday, 9 July 2022.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated ever year almost 70 days after the Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid al-Adha is an arabic word meaning 'festival of sacrifice'. The festival is celebrated globally among the Muslims to commemorate the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards his God. Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar.