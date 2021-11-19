Centre to Repeal Farm Laws: Rahul Lauds Farmers, Tikait Says Protest To Continue
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 November, addressed the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab and announced that the Union government has decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
The three laws were for the benefit of the farmers but the government could not convince a section of the farmers despite the government's best efforts, Modi said.
In the coming Parliament session, the government will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws, Modi further said, and asked protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the government’s farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.
They have repeatedly asserted that the three laws enacted in 2020 were against their interest, while the Centre has been saying that they are pro-farmer.
The Supreme Court had earlier in October stated that the protesting farmers were not responsible for the "inconvenience caused" due to the protest.
Even after several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers, the conflict remained and farmers continued protesting for almost a year.
Agitation Will Not Stop Yet, Says Rakesh Tikait
Despite the announcement, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that the agitation will not be withdrawn immediately, adding that the farmers will wait for the day when the laws are repealed in Parliament.
"Along with MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers," Tikait wrote in a tweet.
Farmers Defeated Arrogance With Their Satyagraha: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the several leaders who tweeted minutes after Modi announced that the three farm laws were being rolled back.
"The country's farmers have defeated arrogance with their satyagraha. Jai Hind, Jai Hind farmers," Gandhi tweeted, along with an old tweet from January this year where he said, "Mark my words, the government will have to take back the anti-farm laws."
Farmers Begin Celebrations
Soon after the PM Modi's announcement, farmers began celebrating at Ghazipur border with 'Kisan Zindabad' slogans, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed.
