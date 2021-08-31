Incredible India’s Rising Bigotry Is ‘Kaafi Real'

While anti-Muslim slogans are raised without fear in the national capital, incidents of mob justice, hate speeches, and hate crimes have ridden Incredible India, once known for its non-violence and ganga-jamuni tehzeeb.

Abdul Rashid, a Muslim man and a scrap dealer, was stopped by a group of young men in Ujjain on Saturday, 28 August. His wares were tossed about and he was also forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.