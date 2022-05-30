Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father Writes to CM Mann; Seeks CBI, NIA Probe Into Killing
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh has written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe into the incident, news agency ANI reported.
Singh has also demanded that the case be investigated by sitting judge of the High Court, and asked that the officers who announced the orders pertaining to withdrawal of his security be held accountable.
The letter also reportedly seeks an apology from the Punjab DGP for relating his son's death to a gang war.
In a complaint to the Punjab Police, the 28-year-old's father said that he followed his vehicle with security personnel when unidentified gunmen fired their weapons at the singer, killing him.
What His Father's Complaint Said
He indicated further that Moose Wala was receiving ransom calls from gangsters for a while, and a number of gangsters had threatened him over phone calls.
The gangsters included the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, NDTV reported.
"My son took the car and left the house with his two friends. He did not take the security with him. When I came to know this, I went after Sidhu with security. When we reached Jawaharke village, a Corolla vehicle was chasing Sidhu's vehicle," the complaint said, journalist Gagandeep Singh reported on Twitter.
The complaint added that four youths were riding the car.
"When Sidhu's car turned towards Barnala village, A Balero was parked in front of the turn, in which four more youths were riding," Moose Wala's father resumed.
The complaint reportedly said that indiscriminate firing began from both the vehicles – the Corolla and the Balero.
"Within minutes, the cars sped away. I started shouting and people gathered. I rushed my son and his friends to the hospital where he died," NDTV reported his father as saying.
Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder
Hours later, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."
Later, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faridkot Range, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, informed, "The attackers have left their car. Teams are after them. We are hopeful that they will be arrested soon. SIT has been constituted to arrest the culprits. We have got some important leads and investigation is underway."
The murder comes a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.
