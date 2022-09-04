‘He Had Passion for Life’: Tata Sons Chairman Pays Tribute to Cyrus Mistry
Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car met with an accident.
Hours after former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Palghar near Mumbai on Sunday, 4 September, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons offered condolences to his family.
"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of CyrusMistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," Chandrasekaran told news agency ANI.
As per the Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a divider. Out of the four people present in the car, two died on the spot and the others were moved to a hospital.
While Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinesha Pandol were killed in the accident, Anayat Pandol and Darisyash Pandol were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed as per procedure."Palghar Police
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole Mistry's death.
"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor are among those who have expressed grief over the 54 year old's untimely death.
