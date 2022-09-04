ADVERTISEMENT

Cyrus Mistry Dies in a Road Accident, Condolences Pour In From All Quarters

According to police, Mistry was traveling with three others to Ahmedabad when the accident took place in Palghar.

Former chairman of the Tata Group and industrialist Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, 4 September.

Police officials confirmed that Mistry, along with three others, was on the way to Ahmedabad when the unfortunate accident took place.

Out of the four people who were present in the car, two died on the spot, including Cyrus Mistry, and two others have been moved to a hospital in Palghar.

Politicians, Industrialists Express Shock Over Mistry's Death

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the untimely death of Cyrus Mistry.

Modi wrote, "He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he was shocked to hear about the passing of the former chief of the Tata Group.

The chief minister also recalled the times he had met Mistry and said, "He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright, and visionary personality. It's a great loss. My heartfelt tribute."

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones."

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka also reminisced about his times with Mistry and said, "So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group."

Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule also expressed her condolences and wrote, "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

