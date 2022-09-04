Cyrus Mistry Dies in a Road Accident, Condolences Pour In From All Quarters

Former chairman of the Tata Group and industrialist Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, 4 September.

Police officials confirmed that Mistry, along with three others, was on the way to Ahmedabad when the unfortunate accident took place.

Out of the four people who were present in the car, two died on the spot, including Cyrus Mistry, and two others have been moved to a hospital in Palghar.