ADVERTISEMENT

'Shameful' That No Arrests Made in Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Ashok Gehlot

When Uttarakhand CM was asked about the 'dharam sansad' held in Haridwar, Dhami said the news "had not reached" him.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Calling out Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for expressing ignorance regarding the three-day hate speech conclave in Haridwar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned why there was no action taken against the hatemongers who gave genocidal calls against India's minorities.

When Uttarakhand CM was asked in an India Today interview about the 'dharam sansad' held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar from 17-19 December, Dhami feigned ignorance, saying that the news "had not reached" him.

Dhami further appeared to shrug off responsibility by saying "the government did not organise it, the people did".

Noting the Uttarakhand CM's ignorance, Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi that it was "shameful that even after more than a week of the controversial Dharma Sansad held in Uttarakhand, no arrests have been made, adding that it was "surprising when the Home Department is with him".

Also Read

Protests, Flak & Little Police Action: Events Since Haridwar, Delhi Hate Speech

Protests, Flak & Little Police Action: Events Since Haridwar, Delhi Hate Speech
ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajasthan CM further targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said:

"In BJP ruled states, artists, journalists, and even comedians have cases registered against them under NSA and UAPA, with no regard to the Constitution, but in Uttarakhand there have been no arrests despite hate speeches calling for genocide. This is similar to mocking the Constitution and law and order."
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Twitter

In the three-day religious conclave organised by controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, many religious leaders made multiple calls to attack religious spaces meant for minorities, and even called for their killings in a drive to establish a Hindu rashtra (nation).

As of Thursday, 30 December, a total of four people have been booked under various charges in an FIR at the Haridwar police station.

Also Read

Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Now, Hindu Mahasabha Leader & 1 Other Booked

Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Now, Hindu Mahasabha Leader & 1 Other Booked
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT