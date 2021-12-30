'Shameful' That No Arrests Made in Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Ashok Gehlot
When Uttarakhand CM was asked about the 'dharam sansad' held in Haridwar, Dhami said the news "had not reached" him.
Calling out Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for expressing ignorance regarding the three-day hate speech conclave in Haridwar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned why there was no action taken against the hatemongers who gave genocidal calls against India's minorities.
Dhami further appeared to shrug off responsibility by saying "the government did not organise it, the people did".
Noting the Uttarakhand CM's ignorance, Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi that it was "shameful that even after more than a week of the controversial Dharma Sansad held in Uttarakhand, no arrests have been made, adding that it was "surprising when the Home Department is with him".
The Rajasthan CM further targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said:
"In BJP ruled states, artists, journalists, and even comedians have cases registered against them under NSA and UAPA, with no regard to the Constitution, but in Uttarakhand there have been no arrests despite hate speeches calling for genocide. This is similar to mocking the Constitution and law and order."Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Twitter
In the three-day religious conclave organised by controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, many religious leaders made multiple calls to attack religious spaces meant for minorities, and even called for their killings in a drive to establish a Hindu rashtra (nation).
As of Thursday, 30 December, a total of four people have been booked under various charges in an FIR at the Haridwar police station.
