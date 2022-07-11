Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, and Rituals
Some parts of India celebrate Guru Purnima as 'Vyasa Purnima' to pay tribute to Ved Vyasa.
Every year, the festival of Guru Purnima falls on full moon day of the Shakha Samavat, according to the Hindu calendar. This year the Guru Purnima will be observed on 13 July 2022.
Guru is a Sanskrit word for teacher, mentor or anyone who teaches you something. Gurus play a pivotal role in the life of people and offer a major contribution towards nurturing and developing the overall personality of the children.
On the eve of Guru Purnima, people opt for different ways to show their respect, gratitude, love, and obedience towards their Gurus and seek their blessings.
The people of Nepal celebrate Guru Purnima as 'Teacher’s Day' to show their respect and regards towards teachers who not only provide good education to their children but also lead them towards the path of enlightenment.
Guru Purnima 2022: Date
The festival of Guru Purnima is observed every year on full moon in the month of Ashadha according to the Hindu calendar. The Guru Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 13 July 2022.
Guru Purnima is also recognized as 'Vyasa Purnima'. This day is celebrated as birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, who is the famous Hindu epic Mahabharata. He is also known to divide the Vedas into four types.
Guru Purnima 2022: Auspicious Time
As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time (shub tithi) for Guru Purnima 2022 will initiate from 4:00 AM morning (13th July) and will last till 12:06 am (14 July).
Guru Purnima 2022: Significance
According to the Hindus, Ved Vyasa (son of Sage Parashar & Devi Satyawati) who played a critical role in writing 'Mahabharata', Vedas,and Purans. He was born in the month of Ashadha on purnima tithi. Ved Vyasa is also known for classifying the Vedas into four categories: Rig Veda, Sama Veda, Yajur Veda, and Atharva Veda.
This is the reason, Ved Vyasa is considered as an epitome of knowledge and one of the best Gurus by the Hindus. People of different faiths pay their respect to different Gurus on the eve of Guru Purnima. For example, Lord Shiva (also called as Adiyogi) is revered by Hindu devotees, Mahavira and Indrabhuti Gautam by Jainism followers, Gautam Buddha by Buddhists.
Guru Purnima 2022 Rituals: How To Celebrate
Every year, Guru Purnima is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Buddhist-influenced countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, etc. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, people pay reverence and respect to their Gurus (teachers) through different ways like offering prayers, observing fasts, chanting mantras, performing special rituals, and so on. Infact, different people have different ways of celebrating Guru Purnima. Some monasteries & ashrams hold special rituals like prayer recitals by students to pay homage to their Gurus.
