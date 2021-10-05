World Teachers' Day 2021: History and Importance
Co-organized by the International Labor Organization, UNICEF and Education International on 5 October 2021.
World Teachers' Day or commonly known as International Teacher's day is celebrated on the 5th of October to commemorate teachers across the globe. It is an annual initiative to recognize and celebrate each teacher's contribution and efforts, without whom we would not be who we are today. The day also strives to evaluate and assess educators worldwide and devise ways to enhance their skills, contributions and resources.
History:
It was the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1994 that created the World Teacher's Day to especially celebrate teachers that play such a vital role in the development of each individual.
It also marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO /UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers along with mentioning the various guidelines pertaining to their rights and duties as well as other governing factors for their overall growth and development.
Importance of 2021 Celebrations:
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 World Teacher's Day shall focus on the central theme of “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”.
The world shall witness regional and global events spanning over 5 days to highlight the impact of the pandemic on the education sector and discuss viable policy solutions to maximize teaching potential and bring the profession to its optimal level.
"On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher."- Joint message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, Mr Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Ms Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, and Mr David Edwards, General Secretary of Education International,on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day 2021.
Hence, the significance of World Teacher's Day 2021 is immense as compared to previous year celebrations and will focus on enhancing the teaching profession by accessing the existing frameworks under which educators work across the world as well as making them an integral part in the global education recovery effort processes post COVID-19.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.