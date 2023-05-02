DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice After Go First Halts Flights, Files for Insolvency

Amid a severe fund crunch, the Wadia group-owned Go First airways on Tuesday, 2 May, announced that it will temporarily suspend all flights on 3 and 4 May, reported news agency PTI. Hours later, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to the airline on the cancelled bookings.

The airline has also filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Delhi.