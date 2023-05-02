ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice After Go First Halts Flights, Files for Insolvency

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that once the NCLT admits the application, the flights will be resumed.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice After Go First Halts Flights, Files for Insolvency
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Amid a severe fund crunch, the Wadia group-owned Go First airways on Tuesday, 2 May, announced that it will temporarily suspend all flights on 3 and 4 May, reported news agency PTI. Hours later, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to the airline on the cancelled bookings.

The airline has also filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Delhi.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona told PTI that more than half of its fleet has been grounded due to non-supply of engines by US-based aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W), which has resulted in a fund crunch.

"It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings) but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company," Khona added.

He also said that once the NCLT admits the application, the flights will be resumed. The budget airline carrier will also submit a detailed report to India's aviation regulator, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read

Explained: Why Is Air India's Order for 470 Airbus, Boeing Planes a Big Deal?

Explained: Why Is Air India's Order for 470 Airbus, Boeing Planes a Big Deal?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×