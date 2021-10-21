Gauri Lankesh Murder: Supreme Court Restores KCOCA Charges Against Accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday restored the charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against one of the accused, Mohan Nayak, in the Gauri Lankesh assassination case.

The Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar heard the appeal filed by Lankesh's sister, Kavita Lankesh on Thursday.

The petition alleged that Nayak was actively involved in providing shelter to Lankesh's killers prior to and after the brutal incident. The appeal pointed out that the High Court failed to examine the scheme of Section 24 of the KCOCA, which states that no Special Court shall take cognizance of any offence under the Act without the previous sanction of a police officer not below the rank of Additional Director General of Police.