Fuel Crisis: CNG Prices Hiked Again, Now Stand at Rs 71.61 per Kg in Delhi
Amidst the ongoing fuel crisis, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday, 14 April, further hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg, taking the CNG price up from Rs 69.11 per kg to Rs 71.61.
For Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, CNG will now cost 74.17 per kg, Rs 2.5 more than what it stood at last week. In Gurugram, the price has been hiked to Rs 79.94 per kg.
As of Friday, in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the CNG cost is Rs 78.84 per kg, while in Rewari, it is Rs 82.07 per kg.
The cost of CNG in Karnal and Kaithal is Rs 80.27 per kg, in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, it is Rs 83.40 per kg, and in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand it is Rs 81.88 per kg.
The successive hikes have come merely weeks after Assembly election results were announced on 10 March for five states in the country.
On 5 April, the Opposition protested against the steep rise in fuel prices in the Parliament, after which the Rajya Sabha was adjourned.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked the surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of fuel. Crude oil prices have been volatile on fears of tight supplies due to sanctions against Russia.
