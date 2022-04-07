Fuel Crisis: CNG Prices Rise Further in Cities, At Rs 66.61 Per Kg In Delhi

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has, on Thursday, 7 April, hiked the cost of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 69.11 per kg.

For Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, the CNG will cost Rs 71.67 per kg, while in Gurugram, the price has been hiked to Rs 77.44 per kg.

As of Thursday, in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the CNG cost is Rs 76.34 per kg, while in Rewari, it is Rs 79.57 per kg.

The cost of CNG in Karnal and Kaithal is Rs 77.77 per kg, in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, is Rs 80.90 per kg, and in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand is Rs 79.38 per kg.

This comes a day after the price of CNG in Delhi was elevated by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 66.61 per kg. For Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, the CNG price was hiked to Rs 69.18 per kg.