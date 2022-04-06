Fuel Crisis: Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked for 14th Time in 16 Days, Up by Rs 10
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Wednesday, 6 April, by 80 paise a litre each.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Wednesday, 6 April, by 80 paise a litre each, making this the 14th increase in 16 days.
The net price hike in the prices of petrol and diesel for the past two weeks now stands at Rs 10 a litre.
Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre respectively in Delhi. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates stand at Rs 120.51 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).
On Monday, the cost of petrol and diesel was elevated by Rs 40 paise per litre for each, while on Tuesday, it rose by Rs 80 paise a litre for each.
The 14th increase in prices comes after a four-and-half-month long interlude in rate revision on 22 March. The successive hikes come merely weeks after Assembly election results were announced on 10 March for five states in the country.
On Tuesday, the Opposition protested against the steep rise in fuel prices in the Parliament, after which the Rajya Sabha was adjourned.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of fuel. Crude oil prices have been volatile on fears of tight supplies due to sanctions against Russia.
"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I'll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally connected world, it will definitely affect," she had said.
