'Focus on Annadata': What Sitharaman Said on Farmers in Interim Budget 2024-25

Presenting the interim Union Budget for FY24-25 on Thursday, 1 February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 'gareeb, mahila, yuva, and annadata' (poor, women, youth, and farmers) are the core focus groups of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies.

Hailing the government's policies on farmers, Sitharaman stressed on the need of inclusive modernisation in the agricultural sector.

Here are the key highlights of her speech from the agricultural sector.