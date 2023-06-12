Farmers Stop Traffic on Highway in Haryana, Demand MSP for Sunflower Seeds

A national highway connecting Haryana and Delhi has been blocked by farmers on Monday, 12 June.

Details: The farmers have decided to prevent passage on NH 44 as part of their protests over sunflower crop prices, according to a report by NDTV.

To prevent congestion, authorities have reportedly re-routed traffic away from the highway.

The big picture: A 'mahapanchayat' has been organised by farmers' organisations at a grain market in Pipli village that falls under Haryana's Kurukshetra district, the report said.

In attendance: The rally reportedly saw the presence of several farm leaders from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and other neighbouring states