Interview | What Connects Wrestlers’ Protest to the 2021 Farmers’ Struggle?

There are several parallels that can be drawn between the nature of the farmers' and wrestlers' protests and the impact they have had on the citizens, says Dhawale. Firstly, both protests began as "peaceful, non-violent demonstrations" for "eminently sensible and justifiable demands." Secondly, both received mass support from a big cross-section of society, namely trade unions, women's organisations, and student youth bodies.

However, the most important link is how the government extended its protection towards Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the same way as it did for the Union Mister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in 2021 that killed four farmers and one journalist.

The treatment meted out to Olympic medal-winners like Sakshi Malick, Vinesh Phogat, and others who the entire country admires for their grit, courage, and determination -- the way they were being pushed, thrown around and beaten up by the trigger-happy police is a complete "assault on democracy" and something that the nation will remember, Dhawale asserts.