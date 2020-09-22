Facebook India VP Moves SC Against Delhi Assembly Panel Notice 

Facebook India Vice-President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against a notice issued by the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee to appear before it over the social media platform's alleged role in the Delhi riots in February, reported news agency ANI.

A bench of justices SK Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari will be considering the matter on Tuesday, 22 September.

The Delhi Assembly committee had issued fresh summons to Mohan on Sunday, saying that any defiance of the subsequent notice for appearance will be deemed to be an act of "breach of the Constitutionally-guaranteed privileges" of the committee. The committee asked the social media giant to be present before it on 23 September.